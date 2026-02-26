Velachery–St Thomas Mount EMU train service to launch on March 10

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced that the long-awaited electric multiple unit (EMU) train service between Velachery and St Thomas Mount will commence operations from March 10, marking a major milestone for South Chennai commuters, said a Daily Thanthi report.
The new link is expected to significantly reduce travel time and ease road congestion in key corridors of the city. Railway officials said the service will enhance suburban rail connectivity and offer a faster, more reliable alternative to road transport for daily passengers.
The Velachery–St Thomas Mount rail project has been in the works for nearly 15 years and has been one of the most anticipated infrastructure developments for residents of South Chennai. With the service now set to begin, commuters are likely to benefit from improved last-mile connectivity and better integration with the city’s existing suburban rail network.