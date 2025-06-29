Velachery-St Thomas Mount MRTS service from November: Minister

CHENNAI: The much-awaited Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) link between Velachery and St Thomas Mount will be completed soon and the services will start from November, MSME Minister TM Anbarasan said on Sunday.

Anbarasan, who is the MLA from Alandur, made the announcement while addressing a public grievance redressal camp held at Nanganallur for the residents of Alandur, Adambakkam, and Nanganallur areas under the Alandur Assembly constituency.

During the interaction, several members of the public and residents’ welfare association representatives spoke about the years-long delay in completing the work to link Velachery and St Thomas Mount MRTS line. Responding to this, Minister Anbarasan said that the elevated MRTS service would be launched in November.

This would increase the patronage for MRTS service, which is now preferred by only a fraction of passengers when compared to the other suburban lines. With the CMRL all set to take over the operations of the system, it is also expected to encourage more people into preferring this mode of transport instead of using personal vehicles.

Another key demand raised by the public was the long-pending link road project connecting Pazhavanthangal Tunnel Road to Nanganallur, which has seen no progress for over two decades.

Responding to this, Anbarasan instructed officials to immediately remove encroachments along Adambakkam Thiruvalluvar Nagar Road and Alandur's MKN Road.