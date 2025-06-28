St Thomas Mount to soon emerge as transit hub with CMRL's extension of corridor 5

CHENNAI: Chennai is all set to witness a significant milestone in its metro connectivity as Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) advances its extension of corridor five from Alandur to St Thomas Mount.

According to a recent report in The Times of India, the new 1.25 kms elevated stretch, designed with separate tracks for each direction, will run parallel to the existing viaduct. Officials said that the design eliminates the need for passengers to switch platforms mid-journey at Alandur, ensuring smoother travel experiences.

Once the extension is operational, St Thomas Mount will emerge as a major interchange point that will link corridor two, which connects St Thomas Mount to Chennai Central, with corridor five, that runs from Madhavaram to Sholinganallur. The initiative is expected to enhance the experience for commuters traveling to southern suburbs such as Madipakkam, Medavakkam and Sholinganallur.

To support the expansion, CMRL is in the process of acquiring land and is modifying parts of corridor two near Railway Station Road. Apart from the viaduct, a new station building with enhanced passenger facilities is being planned, positioning St Thomas Mount as a major transit hub similar to Alandur.

Upgrades such as expanded ticket counters, improved waiting areas, and additional feeder service options are also under consideration to support the increasing commuter footfall in the station.

Despite these advancements, commuters have expressed dissatisfaction over the long-delayed MRTS link from Velachery to St Thomas Mount. With the Southern Railways pointing their fingers at the metro work in the area for the delay, CMRL officials clarified that they had completed metro infrastructure work several months ago and cannot be held responsible for the delay.