Velachery-St Thomas Mount MRTS line set for to Mar 10 launch

CHENNAI: The long-pending Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) extension project from Velachery to St Thomas Mount underwent statutory inspection and speed trials on Thursday, bringing the project closer to commissioning. With this significant development, passenger services on the stretch are likely to commence from March 10.
Janak Kumar Garg, Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS), carried out the inspection of the nearly 5 km elevated corridor connecting Velachery and St Thomas Mount. The exercise began with a motor trolley inspection covering the stretch from St Thomas Mount to Velachery, during which track alignment and infrastructure along the section were examined by the railway officials.
Officials inspected the track structure, ballast profile, gradients and riding quality, besides reviewing bridges, viaducts, traction installations and signalling and interlocking systems to verify compliance with safety standards.
This was followed by speed trials on both up and down lines using a nine-car AC EMU rake. Both the trials evaluated oscillation characteristics, braking performance, track geometry and signal visibility under operating conditions.
The inspection also covered the newly built intermediate stations at Puzhuthivakkam and Adambakkam, including passenger circulation and accessibility features. At St Thomas Mount, officials examined interchange arrangements linking MRTS with suburban railway services and the metro network.
It is worth noting that the MRTS link between Velachery and St Thomas Mount has remained one of the most delayed segments of the city's MRTS network despite civil works being completed several years ago. The extension adds two intermediate stations, Adambakkam and Puzhuthivakkam and will allow trains to run directly from Chennai Beach to St Thomas Mount instead of terminating at Velachery.
Once operational, the stretch is expected to improve rail connectivity in south Chennai and strengthen St Thomas Mount as an interchange point between MRTS, suburban rail and metro services.