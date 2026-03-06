Velachery-St Thomas Mount MRTS line set for to Mar 10 launch

Janak Kumar Garg, Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS), carried out the inspection of the nearly 5 km elevated corridor connecting Velachery and St Thomas Mount. The exercise began with a motor trolley inspection covering the stretch from St Thomas Mount to Velachery, during which track alignment and infrastructure along the section were examined by the railway officials.

Officials inspected the track structure, ballast profile, gradients and riding quality, besides reviewing bridges, viaducts, traction installations and signalling and interlocking systems to verify compliance with safety standards.