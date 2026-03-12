MRTS extension to open on March 14

The services, which were expected to begin around March 10 after the statutory inspection, were deferred as certain compliance works remained pending. Now, the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) has granted provisional authorisation.

During the inspection, the CCRS directed the removal of temporary construction supports (shuttering) at an obligatory span - a bridge section of the MRTS line above Chennai Metro Rail infrastructure. Railway authorities said the Chennai Division has since completed the required compliance measures and is prepared to begin operations.