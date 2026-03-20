Velachery residents want new MLA to address flood risk, missing road links

They noted that the locality's low elevation, surrounded by higher neighbourhoods, makes it a catchment during rainfall, leading to frequent inundation. According to the charter, a lasting solution depends on the government acquiring a private land parcel that contains a stormwater channel, widening the channel and improving outflow towards Veerangal Odai. Residents have also linked flooding to the condition of Velachery lake, citing sewage inflow, poor upkeep and missing infrastructure.

"Encroachment around Velachery lake should be removed, and a bund should be constructed on the south side to resolve the flooding," said Geetha Ganesh, secretary of AGS Colony Residents’ Welfare Association (Velachery West).