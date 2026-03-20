Velachery residents want new MLA to address flood risk, missing road links
CHENNAI: Residents of AGS Colony in Velachery have flagged chronic flooding and the absence of direct road connectivity as their primary concerns in a charter of demands submitted to prospective candidates for the 2026 Assembly elections.
They noted that the locality's low elevation, surrounded by higher neighbourhoods, makes it a catchment during rainfall, leading to frequent inundation. According to the charter, a lasting solution depends on the government acquiring a private land parcel that contains a stormwater channel, widening the channel and improving outflow towards Veerangal Odai. Residents have also linked flooding to the condition of Velachery lake, citing sewage inflow, poor upkeep and missing infrastructure.
"Encroachment around Velachery lake should be removed, and a bund should be constructed on the south side to resolve the flooding," said Geetha Ganesh, secretary of AGS Colony Residents’ Welfare Association (Velachery West).
Alongside flooding, the lack of a direct, usable road connection continues to affect daily movement. With no straight access to arterial roads, residents are forced to rely on narrow internal streets and detours.
"The roads are 20 ft, 15 ft, and imagine a two-way traffic there, daily commuting to reach the main road is a headache," Geetha said.
Proposals for multiple road links, including routes via MGR Nagar, Kalki Nagar and Saraswathy Nagar with a bridge across Veerangal Odai have remained pending for years, residents noted.
Further highlighting infrastructure gaps, the charter noted that stormwater drains in the area were carrying sewage due to illegal connections, worsening both sanitation and flooding, calling for strict action to prevent sewage inflow into drains and for better maintenance of civic systems.
They have also opposed the practice of road milling, urging authorities instead to raise road levels in line with surrounding areas. Traffic congestion on the Velachery 100-feet bypass road, caused by on-street parking and encroachments, has been flagged as another concern, with residents seeking multi-level parking facilities and stricter enforcement.
Issues relating to water supply, sewerage and electricity also find mention. Residents noted that the water supply remains inadequate at the tail end as pipelines are ageing, and the local sewage pumping station causes odour. They also reiterated the demand for underground power cabling, which has not been extended to the locality despite being implemented in nearby areas.