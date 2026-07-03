Velachery residents urge CM Vijay to decongest stormwater channels before severe rains

CHENNAI: Fearing severe inundation during the monsoons, the AGS Colony Residents Welfare Association (RWA) has submitted an urgent appeal to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay requesting immediate intervention to clear heavily choked stormwater channels in Velachery.
In the letter, the association highlighted blockages in the stormwater channel and in two key culverts beneath the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) railway track near the Velachery station, along the Inner Ring Road.
These structures, currently maintained by the State Highways department, are heavily congested with accumulated silt, overgrown vegetation, and debris, severely blocking the natural flow of water.
Geetha Ganesh, secretary of the RWA, pointed out that two culverts have been a bottleneck. It handles the combined surplus water from both the Velachery lake and the Veerangal canal, channelling the massive flow safely beneath the MRTS corridor.
She said, "Any reduction in their carrying capacity will cause water to back up directly into nearby residential streets during even moderate rainfall."
They also stated that blockages threaten thousands of families across several neighbourhoods, including AGS Colony, Vijaya Nagar, Ram Nagar, Saraswathi Nagar, and Andal Nagar.
While the State Highways department successfully cleared the channels before the extension of MRTS services to St Thomas Mount station, no maintenance work has been taken up since the services officially commenced in March.
With the southwest monsoon actively bringing frequent showers, the intensity of the north-east monsoon may be high. "We have urged the State Highways department to clear all debris immediately and do periodic maintenance before every monsoon season.
Local families are hopeful that swift action from the CM will safeguard the community and prevent massive property damage," added Geetha Ganesh.