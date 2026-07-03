Velachery residents urge CM Vijay to decongest stormwater channels before severe rains

In the letter, the association highlighted blockages in the stormwater channel and in two key culverts beneath the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) railway track near the Velachery station, along the Inner Ring Road.

These structures, currently maintained by the State Highways department, are heavily congested with accumulated silt, overgrown vegetation, and debris, severely blocking the natural flow of water.

Geetha Ganesh, secretary of the RWA, pointed out that two culverts have been a bottleneck. It handles the combined surplus water from both the Velachery lake and the Veerangal canal, channelling the massive flow safely beneath the MRTS corridor.