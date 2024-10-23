Velachery Railway Station on high alert after bomb threat

CHENNAI: A bomb threat was reported at Velachery Railway Station via phone call on Wednesday, as reported by Thanthi TV.

In response to the urgent threat, a thorough search was conducted in Velachery railway station with the assistance of sniffer dogs.

Earlier on Sunday, Chennai International Airport was thrown into chaos after a bomb threat email was sent to the SpiceJet regional manager's office and later declared hoax.

Futher details awaited