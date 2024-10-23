Begin typing your search...

    Velachery Railway Station on high alert after bomb threat

    In response to the urgent threat, a thorough search was conducted in Velachery railway station with the assistance of sniffer dogs.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|23 Oct 2024 8:42 AM IST
    Velachery Railway Station on high alert after bomb threat
    Visual from the spot (Screengrab)

    CHENNAI: A bomb threat was reported at Velachery Railway Station via phone call on Wednesday, as reported by Thanthi TV.

    In response to the urgent threat, a thorough search was conducted in Velachery railway station with the assistance of sniffer dogs.

    Earlier on Sunday, Chennai International Airport was thrown into chaos after a bomb threat email was sent to the SpiceJet regional manager's office and later declared hoax.

    Futher details awaited

