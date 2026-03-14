Velachery-Mount MRTS extension to transform lives in South Chennai suburbs

Now, a commuter boarding a suburban train at Tambaram, Chromepet or even Chengalpattu can get down at St Thomas Mount and switch to an MRTS train towards Velachery, Perungudi or Taramani, linking the Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road corridor directly with the IT belt along OMR.

"Connecting the GST Road corridor with the OMR IT belt will not just ease travel for office-goers but could also reduce traffic," Dayanand added.

"It's a relief," said Pravin, a designer whose commute is between MMTC Colony in Madipakkam and Guduvanchery. "I usually ride my bike till St Thomas Mount and then take the suburban train. Now I don't need that bike ride, which means less travel time and lower daily expenses."