Velachery mishap: Man held for letting minor ride bike

CHENNAI: A week after a 58-year-old pedestrian succumbed to injuries after he got hit by a bike driven by a minor boy, the police traced the bike owner, the boy's friend's father and arrested him.
On March 7, the 17-year-old boy took his friend's father's bike and rode along the 100 feet road in Velachery and mowed down a pedestrian who was crossing the road. Onlookers rushed to the aid of the injured man and moved him to a hospital, where he succumbed. The minor boy also suffered injuries.
The Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing registered an FIR under Section 199 (A) and 181 of the Motor Vehicles Act and launched an investigation.
The probe revealed that the motorcycle was given to the minor by Venkatesan (44), a businessman and father of the boy's friend, despite knowing the boy did not attain the legal age to operate a motor vehicle.
A case was registered against Venkatesan for letting the juvenile, who did not have a valid driving licence, drive his bike. The police arrested Venkatesan. He was remanded in judicial custody for 15 days by the magistrate.
Greater Chennai Traffic Police urged motorists to adhere to traffic rules and warned parents against enabling their minor children to operate motor vehicles.