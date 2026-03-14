Velachery mishap: Man held for letting minor ride bike

On March 7, the 17-year-old boy took his friend's father's bike and rode along the 100 feet road in Velachery and mowed down a pedestrian who was crossing the road. Onlookers rushed to the aid of the injured man and moved him to a hospital, where he succumbed. The minor boy also suffered injuries.

The Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing registered an FIR under Section 199 (A) and 181 of the Motor Vehicles Act and launched an investigation.