Velachery flyover project on hold; Rs 310 cr required for construction

The flyover is aimed at easing heavy peak-hour congestion at the Race Course Road, Five Furlong Road, and Velachery Bypass junctions. Traffic studies show that the Five Furlong Road junction handles 7,459 Passenger Car Units (PCUs) during peak hours, while the Guru Nanak College junction sees 7,742 PCUs.

GCC Adyar Zone Chairman R Durai Raj said, “As traffic congestion is increasing everyday in the Velachery area, the flyover project must start quickly.”

He had raised a query at the recently held council meeting on why the project has not yet begun since the foundation stone was laid when the former government was in power. The Mayor had replied said: “As the project requires over Rs 300 crore, we’re planning to request the funds from the state government.”

Consequently, the Deputy Mayor has requested the Commissioner to secure the required allocation by approaching the Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) and the CM too.