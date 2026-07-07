Velachery flyover project on hold; Rs 310 cr required for construction

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) ambitious Rs 310 crore Velachery flyover project, designed to reduce traffic congestion in the area, has been temporarily put on hold while the civic body seeks funding from the state government to commence operations.
Notably, former Chief Minister MK Stalin had laid the foundation stone for the construction project via video conference from the Secretariat in February.
Speaking to DT Next, GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran said, “We need Rs 310 crore for the construction of the flyover. We plan to request a special fund from the state government, though the Infrastructure and Amenities Fund of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) will be used to start the initial construction work. Once the full state funding is awarded, the main works will be kick-started.”
The project was supposed to be implemented by under the GCC’s Infrastructure and Amenities Fund at an estimated cost of Rs 310 crore. The project involves a 3-km-long, three-lane flyover that begins 300 metres after the junction of Sardar Patel Road and Velachery Main Road and ends at the Velachery Bypass.
The flyover is aimed at easing heavy peak-hour congestion at the Race Course Road, Five Furlong Road, and Velachery Bypass junctions. Traffic studies show that the Five Furlong Road junction handles 7,459 Passenger Car Units (PCUs) during peak hours, while the Guru Nanak College junction sees 7,742 PCUs.
GCC Adyar Zone Chairman R Durai Raj said, “As traffic congestion is increasing everyday in the Velachery area, the flyover project must start quickly.”
He had raised a query at the recently held council meeting on why the project has not yet begun since the foundation stone was laid when the former government was in power. The Mayor had replied said: “As the project requires over Rs 300 crore, we’re planning to request the funds from the state government.”
Consequently, the Deputy Mayor has requested the Commissioner to secure the required allocation by approaching the Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) and the CM too.