Velachery flood mitigation works to be expedited after Minister’s inspection

The inspection, carried out along with Greater Chennai Corporation Regional Deputy Commissioner (South) Aftab Rasool and IIT Madras professor Balaji Narasimhan, followed repeated representations from the TANSI Nagar Welfare Association seeking measures to address chronic drainage bottlenecks.

According to residents, the Macro Canal, constructed nearly 30 years ago, was designed to carry excess runoff from Velachery Lake through 100 Feet Road, Vijayanagar Junction and SRP Tools Junction before discharging into the Buckingham Canal. However, rainwater from an area spanning nearly 10 km, including Velachery, Taramani and Dhandeeswarar Nagar, converges into an eight-foot-wide canal and a single culvert, resulting in severe backflow during the monsoon.