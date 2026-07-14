Vel Nagar Main Road in Adambakkam unsafe for motorists, pedestrians

CHENNAI: The Vel Nagar Main Road, opposite a private school in Adambakkam, has remained in a damaged and uneven condition for over a month, causing inconvenience to residents, parents and students.
The road was dug up in May to repair a damaged Metro Water underground pipeline. While the repair has been completed, the road has not been relaid and the excavated stretch has only been filled with gravel.
The damaged stretch has become a major bottleneck during school opening and closing hours, when a large number of parents and students use the road. With vehicles slowing down to negotiate the uneven surface, traffic congestion has become a regular feature.
Venkatesan, a parent, said the uneven road surface posed a safety risk to two-wheeler riders, cyclists and pedestrians. “Parents dropping off and picking up their children from school find it dangerous to ride on this damaged stretch. There have been several instances where accidents could have occurred,” he said.
GCC officials said that the restoration had been delayed as they were awaiting a ‘No Objection Certificate’ from Metro Water after the completion of the pipeline repair works. “The NOC is expected to be issued anytime now, following which the entire stretch will be restored. The road relaying work is expected to be completed soon,” an official added.