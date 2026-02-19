Vehicle fitness certificate fee hike deferred for 3 months

The increase was steep in several categories, with the fee for heavy vehicles rising from Rs 850 to as high as Rs 17,110.

The move drew strong opposition from lorry owners, who announced protests against what they termed an excessive and sudden hike.

The State Lorry Owners Association - Tamil Nadu has announced an indefinite strike from midnight of 25 February against a steep hike in fees for renewal of the vehicle fitness certificate (FC). Amid the backlash, Minister for Transport SS Sivasankar took up the issue with the Transport Commissioner, seeking withdrawal of the revised rates.

In this backdrop, the State government has decided to put the hike in abeyance for three months.