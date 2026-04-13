Vegetable prices surge in Chennai as supply drops amid summer heat

While seasonal price rises are typical during summer, traders said a significant dip in yield this year has reduced arrivals, triggering steep increases in the cost of key vegetables such as tomato, beans, carrot, lemon and coriander leaves.

SS Muthukumaran, president, Koyambedu Semi-Wholesale Vegetable Traders Association, said prices had surged sharply within a short span. “Daily arrivals that were around 7,000 tonnes in April 2025 have dropped to between 3,500 and 4,000 tonnes as of April 13. The supply crunch is expected to push prices further up in the coming days.”