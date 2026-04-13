Vegetable prices surge in Chennai as supply drops amid summer heat

CHENNAI: Amid rising temperatures, consumers in the city are feeling the pinch as vegetable prices climb sharply at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market, with the impact spilling over into retail markets.
While seasonal price rises are typical during summer, traders said a significant dip in yield this year has reduced arrivals, triggering steep increases in the cost of key vegetables such as tomato, beans, carrot, lemon and coriander leaves.
SS Muthukumaran, president, Koyambedu Semi-Wholesale Vegetable Traders Association, said prices had surged sharply within a short span. “Daily arrivals that were around 7,000 tonnes in April 2025 have dropped to between 3,500 and 4,000 tonnes as of April 13. The supply crunch is expected to push prices further up in the coming days.”
Data from the market showed a sharp escalation in prices between April 5 and 13. Tomato prices more than doubled from Rs 8 to Rs 15 per kg to Rs 18 to Rs 30 per kg. Beans were priced as high as Rs 80 per kg, while Ooty carrots rose to Rs 50 per kg.
Other vegetables also recorded increases. Drumsticks rose from Rs 10 to Rs 25 per kg, while cauliflower and coriander leaves witnessed moderate hikes. Lemon prices remained high due to the summer heat, reaching Rs 180 per kg compared to Rs 160 last week.
Beetroot prices, however, remained stable at Rs 20-25 per kg. Traders said the market continues to face supply constraints, forcing vendors to sustain elevated prices.