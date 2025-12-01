Vegetable prices see slight increase in Koyambedu market on December 1

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market remained largely stable on Monday (December 1), with only a few key items seeing mild increases.

According to traders, beans prices increased by Rs 10 per kg, moving from Rs 40 on November 30 to Rs 50 today.

Ooty carrot also became costlier, with the price increasing by Rs 5 per kg. After selling at Rs 60 on Sunday, it is now priced at Rs 65 per kg.

The price of tomato has dropped by Rs 5, falling from Rs 50 per kg on November 30 to Rs 45 per kg today.

Drumstick continue to be costly, selling at Rs 300 per kg today, while green peas have been priced at Rs 90 per kg for the past few days, without any change.

Green chillies is selling at Rs 45 per kg. Lemon and Ooty carrot are both priced at Rs 60 per kg.

Ginger and garlic also maintained their previous rates, with ginger selling at Rs 70 per kg and garlic at Rs 110 per kg.

Beetroot are priced at Rs 40 per kg, and snake gourd at Rs 30 per kg on December 1.

Prices of onion (Rs 30/kg), potato (Rs 42/kg) Remained unchanged.