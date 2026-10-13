Vegetable prices remain stable at Chennai's Koyambedu market on October 13, 2026

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai reported no major price fluctuations on October 13 (Tuesday).
According to traders, onions, tomatoes, potatoes and other vegetables continue to be sold at the same prices as October 12
Onion: Rs 60 per kg
Green chillies: Rs 90 per kg
Potato: Rs 32 per kg
Tomato: Rs 30 per kg
Drumstick : Rs 50 per kg
Beetroot: Rs 50 per kg
Ginger: Rs 160 per kg
Raw Mango: Rs 130 per kg
Garlic: Rs 250 per kg
Coriander: Rs 8 per bunch
Mint: Rs 8 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 30 per kg