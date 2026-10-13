Chennai

Vegetable prices remain stable at Chennai's Koyambedu market on October 13, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today's vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out
Image of man selling vegetables used for representative purpose
Image of man selling vegetables used for representative purpose
Updated on

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai reported no major price fluctuations on October 13 (Tuesday).

According to traders, onions, tomatoes, potatoes and other vegetables continue to be sold at the same prices as October 12

What are the prices of essential vegetables ?

Onion: Rs 60 per kg

Green chillies: Rs 90 per kg

Potato: Rs 32 per kg

Tomato: Rs 30 per kg

Drumstick : Rs 50 per kg

What are the prices of other vegetables ?

Beetroot: Rs 50 per kg

Ginger: Rs 160 per kg

Raw Mango: Rs 130 per kg

Garlic: Rs 250 per kg

How much do herbs cost today ?

Coriander: Rs 8 per bunch

Mint: Rs 8 per bunch

Curry leaves: Rs 30 per kg

Chennai
vegetable prices
﻿Koyambedu market
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