Begin typing your search...

    Vegetable prices remain stable at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Jan 8

    Staple vegetables such as onions, tomatoes, and potatoes have shown little change in price in recent days. Onion prices fluctuated by Re 1 or Rs 2 per kg over the past few days (Rs 46 on January 3; Rs 42 on Jan 8).

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|8 Jan 2025 1:45 PM IST
    Vegetable prices remain stable at Chennais Koyambedu market on Jan 8
    X

    Visual from Koyambedu Market (Photo: Hemanathan M)

    CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai Koyambedu wholesale market remained largely stable on Wednesday, with no significant fluctuations observed.

    Staple vegetables such as onions, tomatoes, and potatoes have shown little change in price in recent days. Onion prices fluctuated by Re 1 or Rs 2 per kg over the past few days (Rs 46 on January 3; Rs 42 on Jan 8).

    The price of another essential in the kitchen - beans - has remained steady at Rs 60 for the past few days. The price of drumsticks too continue to remain at Rs 80 for the third consecutive day. A kilo of it had cost Rs 120 on January 5.

    Vegetable PriceKoyambedu vegetable price
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick