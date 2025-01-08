Vegetable prices remain stable at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Jan 8

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai Koyambedu wholesale market remained largely stable on Wednesday, with no significant fluctuations observed.

Staple vegetables such as onions, tomatoes, and potatoes have shown little change in price in recent days. Onion prices fluctuated by Re 1 or Rs 2 per kg over the past few days (Rs 46 on January 3; Rs 42 on Jan 8).

The price of another essential in the kitchen - beans - has remained steady at Rs 60 for the past few days. The price of drumsticks too continue to remain at Rs 80 for the third consecutive day. A kilo of it had cost Rs 120 on January 5.