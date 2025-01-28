Vegetable prices remain stable at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Jan 28; check here

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market remained stable on January 28, with minimal fluctuations observed.

Drumsticks, which had dropped to Rs 80 per kilogram on January 24, continue to be sold at the same price. Earlier this month, the price reached up to Rs 150 on January 12, 11, and 10.

Staple vegetables such as onions, tomatoes, and potatoes have also shown little change in pricing. Onion prices saw a minor dip from Rs 40 on January 24 to Rs 38 on Jan 28.

On January 28, garlic is being sold at Rs 250/kg, raw mangoes at Rs 70/kg, beans at Rs 35/kg, beetroot at Rs 30/kg, and lemon at Rs 50/kg.