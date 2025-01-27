Vegetable prices remain stable at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Jan 27

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai Koyambedu wholesale market remained largely stable on Monday, with no major fluctuations observed.

Staple vegetables such as onions, tomatoes, and potatoes have shown little change in price in recent days. After increasing to Rs 40 per kg on January 24, onion prices started to dip slightly and are now being sold at Rs 38 per kg.

The price of tomatoes, which was sold at Rs 25 per kg on Jan 24, has dropped by Rs 5 today and is being sold at Rs 20/kg.

On the other hand, beans were sold at Rs 35/kg on Jan 24, but today the price has slightly increased by Rs 5 to Rs 40.

On January 27, peas are being sold at Rs 50/kg, raw mangoes at Rs 70/kg, carrots at Rs 40/kg, beetroot at Rs 30/kg, and snake gourd at Rs 25/kg.