Vegetable prices remain stable at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Jan 25; check here

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market showed no changes on January 25, maintaining stability after recent fluctuations.

Ooty beetroots, which dropped to Rs 30 per kilogram on January 24, continue to be sold at the same price.

Earlier this month, the price fluctuated, reaching Rs 60 on January 12, 11, and 10.

Drumsticks, which saw a Rs 10 drop on January 24, remain steady at Rs 80 per kilogram today.

Similarly, raw mangoes are still being sold at Rs 70 per kilogram after a Rs 20 hike yesterday.

Staple vegetables like onions, tomatoes, and potatoes have also held their prices.

Onions remain priced at Rs 40 per kilogram, while tomatoes, which were sold at Rs 25 on January 24 after a slight increase, continue at the same price on January 25.