Vegetable prices remain stable at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Jan 23

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai Koyambedu wholesale market remained largely stable on Thursday, with no significant fluctuations observed.

Carrots are being sold at Rs 50 per kg, a decrease from Rs 60 per kg on January 18.

Drumsticks, which have seen considerable price fluctuations in the past few months, are now priced at Rs 90 per kg, down from Rs 150 per kg on January 12.

Staple vegetables such as onions, tomatoes, and potatoes have recorded only marginal price changes in recent days.

On January 22, peas were sold at Rs 50/kg, raw mangoes at Rs 50/kg, beetroot at Rs 50/kg, ginger at Rs 40/kg and garlic at Rs 250/kg.