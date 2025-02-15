Vegetable prices remain stable at Chennai’s Koyambedu market on Feb 15

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market remained unchanged on Thursday (February 15), maintaining stability after recent fluctuations.

Tomatoes continue to be sold at Rs 25 per kg, maintaining their price from previous days.

Similarly, Ooty carrots remain at Rs 40 per kg, while beans are priced at Rs 35 per kg, with no fluctuations recorded.

Other staple vegetables, including snake gourd were sold at Rs 35 per kg, onions (Rs 40/kg), coconuts (Rs 58/kg), drumsticks (Rs 70/kg), ginger (Rs 40/kg), peas (Rs 40/kg), and cabbage (Rs 10/kg), also retained their prices from the past few days.







