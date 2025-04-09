Vegetable prices remain stable at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Apr 9

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market remained stable on April 9, with no significant fluctuations.

Lemon continues to be sold at Rs 80 per kilogram, following an increase of Rs 30 from April 1.

The price of raw mangoes remains unchanged at Rs 30 per kg, after having dropped by Rs 10 on April 6.

Ooty carrots are being sold at Rs 25 per kg, maintaining the price observed on April 8.

Drumsticks continue to be priced at Rs 25 per kg, following a gradual rise from Rs 20 earlier this month.

Staple vegetables such as tomatoes and onions also saw no changes in rates today.

Tomatoes continue to be sold at Rs 18 per kg, while onions remain priced at Rs 22 per kg, following a recent increase.

Other vegetables also retained their rates; coconut is being sold at Rs 55/kg, garlic at Rs 100/kg, ginger at Rs 42/kg, peas at Rs 80/kg, and cabbage at Rs 7/kg.