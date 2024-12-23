Vegetable prices marginally reduced due to steady supply in Chennai

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices in the city have seen a marginal drop due to adequate supply from across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states recently. Tomatoes and onions rates have reduced to Rs 20 per kg and Rs 50 per kg, respectively. Traders are expecting the supply to further increase, but the rates would remain stable in the coming days.

Almost after a month, the Koyambedu wholesale market started to receive a steady supply of perishable commodities. The recent intense monsoon spell has only affected the harvesting, and no crops were damaged severely compared to the previous monsoon seasons. So, the production of vegetables was not disrupted, and adequate supply arrived at the wholesale market.

"More than 500 truck loads of vegetables arrived at the market, and as of now there is only a marginal drop in the prices since the sale was full for the last few weeks due to heavy rains. We have also started to receive vegetables from Tamil Nadu and supply normalised from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh recently. The supply is expected to increase further from next week, however, the prices will not decrease drastically," said P Sukumaran, treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association.

On Monday, tomatoes are sold for Rs 20 per kg, onions Rs 50 per kg, beetroot Rs 50 per kg, carrots Rs 30 to 40 per kg, brinjal Rs 30 per kg, bitter gourd Rs 40 per kg, chow chow and cucumber sold at Rs 25 per kg and Rs 20 per kg . A few vegetables, including peas, beans and broad beans, continue to surge and are sold at Rs 90 - 100 per kg and Rs 50 to 60 per kg each respectively.

"The first crop cultivation to be started from next month and the production will be increased to the capital Chennai. So, the prices will remain stable or further reduced for some vegetables in the coming days. However, if there is any supply disruption due to the change in weather conditions, the vegetable rates might fluctuate," said G Ramesh, a retail vendor at George Town.