Vegetable prices hold steady at Chennai's Koyambedu market on November 18; check list here

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetable at Chennai Koyambedu wholesale market have remained stable with no significant fluctuations on Monday.

On November 18, the prices of key vegetables, including onions, tomatoes, and potatoes, remained the same as recorded in the last few days.

Drumstick price, which went up to Rs 110 per kg on Saturday, stayed constant on Monday. On November 13, drumstick was sold at Rs 50 per kg.

Other vegetable prices remained largely unchanged. Beans are being sold at Rs 40 per kg, while the price of brinjal is Rs 25 per kg. The cost of spinach has stayed stable at Rs 12 per bunch, and cauliflower is priced at Rs 40 per kg. Cucumber prices also remained steady at Rs 15 per kg.

The prices of ginger and garlic remain the same. Ginger is being sold at Rs 160 and garlic is priced at Rs 400 per kg.

Overall, there were no significant fluctuations in vegetable prices, which has helped maintain stability in the market.