Vegetable prices hold steady at Chennai's Koyambedu market on March 6; check list here

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai Koyambedu wholesale market have remained stable with no significant fluctuations on Thursday.

On March 6, the prices of key vegetables, including onions, tomatoes, and potatoes, remained the same as recorded in the last few days.

The price of beans, saw a sudden rise today after a recent drop. It was sold for Rs 40 per kg today, compared to its price of Rs 25 on March 5, marking a rise of Rs 15.

Essential kitchen staples like onions are being sold at Rs 34 per kg, while shallots are priced at Rs 40 per kg. Tomatoes are available at Rs 20 per kg. Potatoes remain steady at Rs 20 per kg.

Among root vegetables, Ooty carrots are priced at Rs 50 per kg, while beetroot is available for Rs 25 per kg. Radish is being sold at Rs 12 per kg, and yam costs Rs 60 per kg.



















