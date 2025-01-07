Vegetable prices hold steady at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Jan 7; check list here

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai Koyambedu wholesale market on Tuesday largely remained stable with no significant fluctuations.

On January 7, staple vegetables like onions, tomatoes, and potatoes cost more or less the same as they did in the last few days, said traders at the market.

On the other hand, carrots continued to get cheaper by Rs 10 per kg. They are being sold for Rs 50 per kg today. A kilo of the vegetable cost Rs 60 yesterday, and Rs 70 a day before.

Meanwhile, the price of drumsticks which recently recorded fluctuations remained stable on Tuesday. The essential vegetable continues to be sold for Rs 80 per kg, the same rate as yesterday. Its price was Rs 120 on Sunday and Rs 100 on Saturday).

Garlic price, which had been hovering around Rs 200 for the past few months, has seen a substantial hike in the recent days. On January 7, garlic is being sold at Rs 280 per kilogram, the same as yesterday (Jan 6).