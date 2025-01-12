Vegetable prices go up at Chennai's Koyambedu market ahead of Pongal festival on Jan 12

CHENNAI: A day before the harvest festival of Pongal begins, vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market here have seen a significant uptick.

Drumstick prices have soared by Rs 30 per kilogram in a day, increasing from Rs 120 on Saturday to Rs 150 today (Jan 12).

On the othet hand, the price of lemons has gone up by Rs 10, from Rs 60/kg yesterday to Rs 70/kg today. Similarly, a kilo of green chilies now cost Rs 40, marking a rise of Rs 10. They were priced at Rs 30 just a day ago (Jan 11). Peas too have gotten costlier by Rs 10. They were sold for Rs 60 yesterday and Rs 70 today.

The prices of onions and tomatoes too have seen a marginal rise on Sunday. Onions, which were sold for Rs 36 per kilogram on Saturday, are now available for Rs 40 per kilogram. Tomatoes cost Rs 18 yesterday and Rs 25 today, marking a difference of Rs 7.

In contrast, the prices of coconut, beetroot, snake gourd, and beans haven't recorded any changes today, and each of the four household staples continue to be sold at Rs 60 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, shoppers are thronging the special Pongal market set up inside the Koyambedu market premises in a hurry to make essential purchases for the festival. Amid the increased demand, sugarcane bundles are being sold between Rs 400 and Rs 500, said a Thanthi TV report.

A 10-piece bundle of ginger is priced at Rs 100, while 10 pieces of turmeric cost Rs 60, the report added.




















