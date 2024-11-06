Vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market remain stable on November 6; check list here

CHENNAI: The vegetable prices at Chennai Koyambedu market have remained stable on Wednesday from Tuesday, with no significant fluctuations observed.

As of today, the prices for key vegetables, including onions, tomatoes, and potatoes, continue to reflect the same rates as recorded on Tuesday.

Over the past few months, garlic prices have consistently stayed above Rs 300 per kilogram.

At the end of October, garlic was priced at Rs 360 per kilogram, but it has now increased by Rs20, reaching Rs 380 per kilogram in early November.

Ginger prices, however, have remained steady at Rs 180 per kilogram since last month.

Mango prices saw a significant surge throughout September, peaking at Rs 180 per kilogram.

Starting in October, the price began to decline gradually, dropping from Rs 100 and eventually reaching Rs 50 per kilogram.

Similarly, the prices for green peas have increased substantially, exceeding Rs 200 per kilogram since late October.

Currently, they are being sold at Rs 230 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, prices for staple vegetables like tomatoes, onions, potatoes, carrots, and beetroots have remained stable with no major fluctuations.