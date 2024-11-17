Vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market remain stable on November 17; check list here

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetable at Chennai Koyambedu wholesale market have remained largely stable with no significant fluctuations on Sunday.

On November 17, the prices of key vegetables, including onions, tomatoes, and potatoes, remained the same as recorded in the last few days.

Drumstick price, which went up to Rs 110 per kg on Saturday, stayed constant on Sunday. On November 13, drumstick was sold at Rs 50 per kg.

The price of Ooty carrot decreased by Rs 10 per kg and is being sold at Rs 70 per kg, while the price of yam increased by Rs 10 per kg and is being sold at Rs 60 per kg.

The prices of ginger and garlic remains the same. Ginger is being sold at Rs 160 and garlic is priced at Rs 400 per kg.