So far, the SIT has registered nine cases against 10 accused in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of minor girls, and all the accused have been arrested. According to officials, investigation so far has revealed that 18 minor girls were subjected to alleged sexual abuse.

Meanwhile, a court warrant has been issued against another accused, Prakash, who is absconding. A Blue Corner Notice has also been issued against him, and intensive efforts are under way to arrest him. Officials said they would seek speedy trial in all the cases to ensure punishment for the accused.

Apart from Veeramani, the other accused arrested in the case are identified as Mahendra Simhan, his wife Shanthi, Lazar, Ganesan, Srinivasan, Sakthivel, Babu, Parthiban, and Perumal alias Bala.