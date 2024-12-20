VCK stages rail roko in Chennai over Shah’s Ambedkar remarks

CHENNAI: Members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi staged a rail blockade in Chennai on Friday, protesting against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution.

The protest caused disruptions in suburban train services along the Chennai Beach route, with several trains being delayed or diverted due to the blockade, said a Thanthi TV report.

Yesterday, the VCK cadre had blocked a train in Maudrai Amit Shah’s resignation. As the agitating cadre sat on the rail track, the departure of the Guruvayur Express train was delayed by about half an hour. The cadre were arrested and released later.

The DMK too held several protests across the city and the state, accusing the BJP of promoting Sanatana Dharma instead of upholding the Constitution and democracy. Cadres from the Tamil Nadu Congress and the CPM also staged agitations.

During a debate on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha, Shah on Tuesday had said, "Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)."

The Home Minister's remarks have resulted in intense protests from the opposition inside and outside the Parliament with the Congress demanding his resignation.