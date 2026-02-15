Vathal kulambu for midnight cravings

IT professionals fresh off late shifts, college students chasing deadlines, and families on post-dinner strolls converge in this culinary theatre. Night food in Chennai is less about spectacle and more about sustenance with soul, unpretentious, generous, and always served hot under the sodium glow of a city that rarely sleeps hungry.

Adding more to that eccentric vibe, Alexandria Tavern at Pharos Hotel recently unveiled its new menu, catering to the night owls. As we step into the restaurant, the fresh aromas of vathal kulambu and potato fry welcome us.