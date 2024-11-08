VAO staff seek action against Vandalur Tahsildar

CHENNAI: Around 50 staff of the Vengadamangalam VAO staff protested against Vandalur Tahsildar Pushpalata at the taluk office in Vandalur on Thursday. On Tuesday, the Vengadamangalam VAO Joshlin visited the Vandalur taluk office to meet Tahsildar Pushpalatha.

However, at the same time, Pushpalatha went to Vengadamangalam VAO office. Since Joshlin was not in the office, she locked the office and returned to Vandalur. Later when Joshlin questioned there was no proper response from her. VAO staff protested against the Tahsildar and demanded the Collector take action against her.