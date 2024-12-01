Vandalur zoo to reopen on December 2 after Cyclone Fengal forces closure

CHENNAI: The management of Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur here announced that the zoo will reopen on Monday (December 2). The facility was shut on Saturday and Sunday due to heavy rains brought by Cyclone Fengal.

The zoo will also be open to visitors on Tuesday, the management added. Usually, the zoo is closed all on Tuesdays for maintenance work.