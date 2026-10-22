Vandalur Zoo closes due to bird flu spread threat

The Vandalur Zoo will not allow visitors on October 22 and 23 as a precautionary measure following confirmation of H5N1 Avian Influenza infection in water birds by NIHSAD on October 21, 2026, the zoo authorities said.

Immediate preventive measures, including disinfection, sanitisation, and strict implementation of biosecurity protocols, have been undertaken in accordance with the Government of India’s guidelines.

"No further bird mortality or sickness has been reported since October 9, 2026. This temporary measure is intended to facilitate intensive sanitisation, strengthen biosecurity measures, and ensure close monitoring of the situation. The public is requested to cooperate with the precautionary measures," a statement from the Director of AAZP said on Wednesday.