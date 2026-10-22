Vandalur Zoo closes due to bird flu spread threat

CHENNAI: The Arignar Anna Zoological Park, familiarly known as the Vandalur Zoo, here, has appealed to the public to abstain from visiting the zoological park for two days from Thursday as a precaution following the confirmation of H5N1 Avian Influenza infection in water birds by the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal.
The Vandalur Zoo will not allow visitors on October 22 and 23 as a precautionary measure following confirmation of H5N1 Avian Influenza infection in water birds by NIHSAD on October 21, 2026, the zoo authorities said.
Immediate preventive measures, including disinfection, sanitisation, and strict implementation of biosecurity protocols, have been undertaken in accordance with the Government of India’s guidelines.
"No further bird mortality or sickness has been reported since October 9, 2026. This temporary measure is intended to facilitate intensive sanitisation, strengthen biosecurity measures, and ensure close monitoring of the situation. The public is requested to cooperate with the precautionary measures," a statement from the Director of AAZP said on Wednesday.
According to sources, seven water birds died in the zoo's largest enclosure - the Vedanthangal birds enclosure - between October 3 and October 9. The fatalities included four painted storks, one grey pelican, one grey heron, and one oriental darter.
The National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases had confirmed the H5N1 infection from sample testing.
Since the situation has remained stable so far, the officials believe the immediate outbreak may already be over. Nevertheless, the temporary two-day closure is being used to carry out intensive sanitisation and disinfection. The area was cordoned off immediately after the first death, and the zoo has intensified biosecurity protocols to ensure the safety of its remaining animals and staff.