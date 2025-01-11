Vandalur Zoo all set for Pongal rush, security beefed up

CHENNAI: In view of the Pongal break, Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur has made special arrangements to manage the festive rush.

A release from the zoo management said that the park will remain open on Tuesday (January 14) and visitors can purchase tickets through online platforms, UPI, WhatsApp, and at ticketing counters. It added that additional cash counters will be opened for the convenience of the general public.

Separate parking arrangements have been made for two-wheelers inside the zoo and autos, cars, vans, and heavy vehicles can use the car parking area of Kelambakkam Road about 500m from the main parking area. A shuttle service to transport visitors from the additional parking area to the zoo entrance has been arranged.

“Children under 8-years-old will be provided wristbands mentioning their parents' contact number to tackle child missing incidents. In addition to the 150 police personnel, 115 uniformed forest staff will be deputed from Chennai, Vellore, Dharmapuri, and Villupuram Circle along with 50 NCC volunteers for protection duty on January 15 and 16,” the release added.

To ensure the smooth operation of help desks, bio-toilets, ambulances, and effective water supply, the management has requested the visitors not to bring plastic-packed food items or plastic water bottles, and items such as liquor, and weapons are strictly prohibited.

In addition, Battery-vehicle and safari operations will remain suspended on January 15 and 16. However, on Tuesday, it will be operational based on the capacity. To avoid overcrowding, enclosures with closed circuits such as the aquarium and butterfly park will remain on January 15 and 16.