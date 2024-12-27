Vandalur resident hears birds make warning calls, steps out to find 8-foot-long python under chicken coop

CHENNAI: A massive 8-foot-long python was found hiding under a chicken coop in a residential garden near Vandalur in Chennai’s suburbs on Thursday. It was then captured by fire department officials and handed over to the Vandalur Zoo authorities on Thursday.

The snake was found after Sandeep, a resident of Mariamman Kovil Street, went to investigate after hearing unusual activity in the backyard of his house. Chickens in a coop near his well were clucking loudly while crows and other birds resting on trees nearby were also making sounds. The reason behind their warning calls: a very long python slithering inside the coop.

Upon discovering the snake, Sandeep immediately alerted the Maraimalai Nagar fire department. A team arrived at his house promptly and found the 8-foot-long python hiding beneath the chicken coop. After prolonged efforts, the firefighters safely captured the reptile using specialized tools and placed it in a large sack.

The python was then transported to the Vandalur Zoo and handed over to forest department officials. It is now being cared for at the zoo’s rescue centre.

The python may have been carried away by floodwaters from the nearby Vandalur Zoo when it was a juvenile. It could have also made its way into the neighbourhood from the Vandalur forest area and grown in size here, officials said.