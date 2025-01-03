Vanagaram, Adayalampattu may be brought under Greater Chennai Corporation

CHENNAI: Vanagaram and Adayalampattu village panchayats are likely to be brought under the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) as part of reorganisation of local bodies by the Tamil Nadu government, according to a report in The Hindu.

The inclusion will expand the GCC’s jurisdiction from 426 sq km to 442 sq km and increase its population to 67,04,456, the report added, citing the December 31, 2024 order issued by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department which said the inclusion of the village panchayats would improve the quality of life there.

However, a member of a residents’ welfare association (RWA) in Neelankarai which became part of the GCC in 2011 expressed scepticism about the proposed reorganisation. "When the GCC is finding it difficult to handle development in the existing areas, will it not take another 10 years or more to see complete development in these locations," the person was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, people have been given six weeks to send their objections and feedback on the proposed move to the Principal Secretary, MAWS Department, Fort St.George, Chennai - 600 009.