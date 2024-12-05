Van driver killed in quarrel by his friends in Kundrathur

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man was killed in a quarrel by his friends in Kundrathur on Wednesday.

The deceased was Vijay (29) of Kundrathur was working as a van driver.

On Tuesday night Vijay along with three of his friends was consuming liquor near the Chembarabakkam lake.

During that time a quarrel broke out between Vijay and his friends. In a heated argument his friends took a huge stone and crushed Vijay's head and escaped from the spot.

Soon the onlookers alerted the Kundrathur police station and the police team rushed to the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH.

The police have registered a case and the search is on to nab his friends who are missing.