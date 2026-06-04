VAMBAY families meet TNUHDB MD, seek house allotment soon

“It is deeply disappointing that we still have not received our housing allotments despite all the administrative work being complete,” they said in the letter.

To avoid any untoward incidents during the upcoming monsoon that is just a few months away, the board should allot houses in Blocks I and J of the TNUHDB Kotturpuram tenement to the 195 VAMBAY residents on humanitarian grounds, they demanded.

"The land and houses are still with the board. The house was valued at Rs 24,000 in 2004, but only 30 of the 195 families paid the full amount. So we asked the MD to give the details of the houses and the remaining amount in the next couple of days," KR Kathir Murugan, the councillor of Ward 170, told DT Next.