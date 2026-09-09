Valued at Rs 205-crore: Encroachments, LED lighting discrepancies in T Nagar smart city project

Despite substantial investments by Chennai Smart City Limited (CSCL) in an MLCP facility, redeveloped roads, and pedestrian plazas, a Joint Physical Verification (JPV) conducted in June 2024 revealed widespread misuse.

Auditors noted heavy encroachments along Venkatanarayana Road and unauthorised two-wheeler parking on the pedestrian pathways of Burkit Road, effectively defeating the project’s primary goal of improving pedestrian mobility. A sample check uncovered financial irregularities in street lighting installations along the redeveloped roads. Auditors found significant variations between the quantity of LED light fixtures estimated, those certified as installed, and the actual numbers physically present on the ground.