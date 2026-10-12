Vadapalani–Poonamallee Metro: 10 key features, station list and train timings

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, October 11, 2026, the elevated corridor has been developed at a cost of around Rs 4,900 crore.

Spanning approximately 15 km, the stretch features 11 stations and forms part of Corridor 4 of Chennai Metro Phase 2, also known as the Yellow Line.

The new service is expected to make daily travel more convenient for office-goers, students and other commuters travelling between Poonamallee, Porur and Vadapalani.