Utility digging, delayed restoration leave Porur Flyover service roads in shambles

This has led to reduced carriageway and increased traffic congestion during peak hours. The situation has been further aggravated by the ongoing storm water drain (SWD) works being carried out by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

Both service roads beneath the flyover have been left in a damaged condition, with loose gravel, uneven patches, and potholes, posing risks to motorists and commuters. S Ganesh, a resident of Iyyappanthangal, said, “The failure to restore the road has severely affected commuters. Buses and commercial vehicles kick up massive amounts of dust, drastically affecting air quality and creating a health hazard for pedestrians, two-wheeler riders and residents living along the stretch. The reduced space has also resulted in severe bottlenecks and routine traffic congestion during peak hours.”