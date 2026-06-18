Utility digging, delayed restoration leave Porur Flyover service roads in shambles

CHENNAI: Daily, thousands of motorists using the service roads of MGR Flyover (Porur Flyover) are facing difficulties due to the poor condition of the roads following electrical cable-laying works. Though the cable installation was completed nearly two months ago, the excavated stretches have not been restored.
This has led to reduced carriageway and increased traffic congestion during peak hours. The situation has been further aggravated by the ongoing storm water drain (SWD) works being carried out by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).
Both service roads beneath the flyover have been left in a damaged condition, with loose gravel, uneven patches, and potholes, posing risks to motorists and commuters. S Ganesh, a resident of Iyyappanthangal, said, “The failure to restore the road has severely affected commuters. Buses and commercial vehicles kick up massive amounts of dust, drastically affecting air quality and creating a health hazard for pedestrians, two-wheeler riders and residents living along the stretch. The reduced space has also resulted in severe bottlenecks and routine traffic congestion during peak hours.”
He also pointed out that leaving an excavated public road in this condition for an extended period after utility work went against standard restoration practices. “Until the road is permanently re-laid, temporary measures such as water sprinkling should be undertaken to suppress dust pollution,” opined Ganesh. “Motorists are at risk of losing control of their vehicles due to the uneven surface and loose gravel.”
He also urged the Highways department to immediately inspect the site and carry out repair and resurfacing works to restore the road to a safe and motorable condition. The affected stretches include the Porur Flyover service roads on the Poonamallee–Porur, Porur–Guindy and Porur–Poonamallee sides.
A senior official of the State Highways department said that the electrical cable-laying works were still underway in certain sections and that area engineers would be instructed to expedite the process. “The GCC is also carrying out SWD works. The road will be re-laid after the works are completed. Officials have been asked to undertake temporary repairs in the meantime,” the official said.
A GCC official told DT Next, “Around 400 metres of SWD work is already finished. The remaining works will be finished within the next two months.”