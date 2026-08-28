Uthukottai: Woman found murdered, face disfigured

According to police, Aruna had arrived at a relative’s house in Padattur Kandigai village near Thamaraipakkam junction, near Periyapalayam, two days ago to attend a relative’s wedding.

She was found dead near the farmland on Friday morning. Police found marks around her neck indicating that she may have been strangled. Her face had been blackened and appeared burnt, with a black substance resembling grease applied to it.

Local residents alerted the Uthukottai police after noticing the body. A team led by Inspector Devaraj reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Tiruvallur Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.