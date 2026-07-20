Use plastic, non-biodegradable waste for road works: CM Vijay tells Chennai Corporation

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday directed officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation to utilise plastic and other non-biodegradable waste for road construction as part of scientific waste management practices.
The Chief Minister issued the directions while reviewing the functioning of the bio-CNG Plant at Chetpet, which is being operated under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.
According to a press note, the plant has the capacity to process 140 metric tonnes of wet waste every day and convert it into bio-CNG. The gas produced at the plant is filled into cylinders and supplied to restaurants and commercial establishments.
During the review, CM Vijay instructed the Corporation to ensure that waste was collected separately from every household as biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste. “Biodegradable waste should be converted into bio-CNG, while non-biodegradable waste, including plastic, should be utilised for laying tar roads and in cement manufacturing. Scientific waste management practices should be implemented across all urban local bodies,” he added.
The review meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, Director of Municipal Administration Madhusudhan Reddy, and GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran, among other officials.