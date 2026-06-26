Use of open bay instead of aerobridge irks passengers at Chennai airport

However, passengers lamented that many flights were parked at open bays, which forced senior citizens, pregnant women and many with babies, to climb down the stairs and board crowded shuttle buses to reach the terminal building. The situation became worse during heavy rains, passengers said.

On Thursday night, an Indigo Airlines flight from Mumbai, carrying around 180 passengers, landed at the domestic airport, and parked at an open bay instead of an aerobridge-equipped bay. Passengers were surprised to notice that 3 aerobridges nearby were lying vacant. Several questioned the airline staff why they were made to disembark through staircases and travel by buses despite the availability of aerobridges.