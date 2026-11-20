CHENNAI: A US naval warship arrived at Kattupalli, near Chennai, on Friday for repairs, reflecting the growing cooperation between the two sides in the maritime domain. The vessel is part of the US Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC), which provides ocean transportation, logistics and specialised maritime support to US military and government agencies worldwide.
USNS Wally Schirra arrived at L&T’s Kattupalli shipyard for repairs under the India-US Master Ship Repair Agreement (MSRA), according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
“This marks the fifth occasion on which a US naval vessel has undertaken repairs at Kattupalli and reflects growing confidence in India's ship-repair infrastructure and technical capabilities,” the MEA said in a statement.
India-US cooperation in ship repairs commenced in August 2022, when USNS Charles Drew became the first US Navy vessel to undergo repairs at an Indian shipyard. This was followed by repairs of USNS Matthew Perry in March 2023 and USNS Salvor in July 2023.
Following this, Kattupalli shipyard signed the MSRA with the US Navy in April 2023, institutionalising the cooperation and enabling the shipyard to undertake voyage repairs of US Navy vessels. USNS Charles Drew subsequently returned to Kattupalli for repairs in December 2024.
“USNS Wally Schirra is the first US naval vessel to arrive for repairs following the coming into force of the revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) facilitating the entry and exit of ship crew,” the MEA said.
The revised SOP was finalised through coordinated efforts involving the MEA, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Bureau of Immigration, the Ministry of Defence and the Department of Defence Production, reflecting a whole-of-government approach towards facilitating ship-repair operations in India, it said. “The arrival of USNS Wally Schirra also marks the resumption of US naval ship-repair activity at Kattupalli following the previous repair visit in December 2024,” the ministry said.
The MEA said that the arrival of the US naval warship underscores India’s efforts to facilitate international ship-repair operations, strengthen maritime industrial cooperation and create an enabling environment for greater utilisation of Indian shipyards. “With its strategic location along major international shipping routes, expanding shipyard infrastructure, skilled workforce and growing technical capabilities, India is well positioned to emerge as a hub for ship repair and maintenance across the Indo-Pacific and beyond,” it said.