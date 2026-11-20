Following this, Kattupalli shipyard signed the MSRA with the US Navy in April 2023, institutionalising the cooperation and enabling the shipyard to undertake voyage repairs of US Navy vessels. USNS Charles Drew subsequently returned to Kattupalli for repairs in December 2024.

“USNS Wally Schirra is the first US naval vessel to arrive for repairs following the coming into force of the revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) facilitating the entry and exit of ship crew,” the MEA said.

The revised SOP was finalised through coordinated efforts involving the MEA, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Bureau of Immigration, the Ministry of Defence and the Department of Defence Production, reflecting a whole-of-government approach towards facilitating ship-repair operations in India, it said. “The arrival of USNS Wally Schirra also marks the resumption of US naval ship-repair activity at Kattupalli following the previous repair visit in December 2024,” the ministry said.