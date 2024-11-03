US national detained at Chennai airport for carrying satellite phone

CHENNAI: A US national on his way to Singapore was detained at the Chennai airport on Sunday for possession of satellite phone in his baggage.

The passenger, David (55), was about to board the midnight flight to Singapore. But after finding the satellite phone, the CISF personnel stopped his journey and handed him over to the airport police for investigation.

Police sources said the passenger told authorities that he came from the US to New Delhi and flew to Andaman, but was not stopped by the authorities anywhere.

However, officials here detained David and informed the US embassy about the developments.

According to rules, satellite phones are banned for personal use in India after the 26/11 Mumbai attack as per rules set by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and the Union Home Ministry.

Satellite phones are permitted only with specific permission from the Department of Telecom, Government of India. In absence of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by the department, the phones are liable to being confiscated and the person possessing it would be detained.